POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- A large fight at a bar preceded a shooting that injured four people, one critically, early Saturday morning, according to state police.
Authorities said Pottsville police responded to the area of Woody's Bar in the 200 block of Peacock Street around 2:15 a.m. When police got there, officials said, several men were firing. Authorities said the gunfire erupted after a fight started out on the bar patio, but the men eventually made their way inside.
Pottsville police said an officer encountered an armed man and the officer fired a weapon in an attempt to stop the threat. State Police, who are leading the investigation, said it appears the gunfire from the officer did not hit anyone.
Four people are being treated at area hospitals for gunshot wounds, police said. One of them has since undergone surgery, and officials said he is in critical, but stable condition.
Officials said they've identified those involved in the shooting and that there is no threat to the public. Several people are facing charges, including those who were injured.
"We're looking into seeing if the shooters know one another," said State Police Lt. Scott Brennan. "Some are not from area, at least one is from Philadelphia."
The Schuylkill County District Attorney's office and Pennsylvania state police are involved in the investigation.
Names of those involved have not yet been released by police.