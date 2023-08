In Monroe County, a police chase for a robbery suspect ends on the roof of a house.

It all began around 11 a.m. Saturday at the PNC Bank on Route 115 in Blakeslee.

A man later identified as 28-year-old David Stucker of Wilkes-Barre allegedly walked up to the bank counter with a note demanding cash.

Police said he drove off, but his vehicle became disabled on Burger Road.

Authorities said a police K-9 tracked him to a house on Springer Lane. He was located on the roof and arrested.