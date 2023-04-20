Police look for suspect in attempted burglary at Rush Twp. McDonald's

RUSH TWP., Pa. – Police are seeking information about a man who they say was involved in an attempted burglary at a McDonald's in Rush Township, Schuylkill County.

Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect forced entry into the McDonald's at 3 Lincoln Drive, and attempted to access a locked safe and cash register drawers on Wednesday at 2:35 a.m. He also ate a cinnamon roll from a display case and attempted to cook French fries, police say.

At the time of this incident, the suspect wore a black t-shirt with the letters "DBI" printed on the front and the phrase "one team, one dream" printed on the back. The suspect is a white, non-Hispanic male with collar-length black or brown hair and a full beard with a mustache. The suspect appears to be average height with a stocky build and has tattoos on his right forearm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to the contact the Pennsylvania State Police at Frackville at 570-874-5300, or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).