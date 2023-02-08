STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in part of Monroe County are looking for three people they say vandalized a snowman display over the weekend.

Three males were seen on video vandalizing a Snowman of Stroudsburg on the 500 block of Main Street at around 2 a.m. on Saturday, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.

A short time later, an officer discovered the snowman lying in the roadway and immediately moved it back to a safe location in order to prevent further damage, police said.

Eight people were viewed on video walking on the sidewalk and three of those people physically make contact with the snowman, according to the news release.

The first person hits the snowman, the second person kicks it off the planter and the third kicks it while it is already down in the street, according to police. The snowman was damaged in the incident, requiring body, face, and arm repairs, along with a hat reconstruction, police said.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying any of the males seen on the video damaging the snowman.

Any one with information on the incident is asked to contact Officer Ralph Overpeck at 570-421-6800 ext:1030 or via email at roverpeck@sarpd.com.