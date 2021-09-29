Robbery at Dollar General in Mount Pocono

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - Police in Monroe County are asking for the public's help as they investigate a bank robbery.

Officers were sent to the scene of a bank robbery at the Dollar General in Mount Pocono Borough Tuesday shortly after 7 p.m., according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

After arriving, officers learned that a man came into the store and displayed a stun gun to an employee, according to the news release. The man then ran out of the store with an undetermined amount of cash, police said.

Police say the man was wearing a blue surgical-type mask, a two-tone dark-colored jacket, camouflage pants, black sneakers, and a black baseball bat with a camouflage brim. 

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the robbery or has any information to call Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department at 570-895-2400.

