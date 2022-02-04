SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. — Police are searching for an individual who stole a bobcat from a zoo in Monroe County.
According to the state police in Stroudsburg, a man entered the Pocono Snake and Animal Farm in Smithfield Township around 10:15 a.m. Friday and stole a 22-year-old female bobcat named Blanch.
The man left the business and was seen struggling with the bobcat in the parking lot prior to leaving the scene in a red Hyundai Elantra with a 2011-2015 body style, police said.
Police said the thief was a tall, larger framed white man, with shoulder-length brown hair. He was wearing a tan coat with blue jeans, black dress shoes and a silver metal cross necklace.
Police said he may possibly have an eastern European accent.
Police also noted that Blanch has known medical issues.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Stroudsburg barracks by calling 570-619-6480.