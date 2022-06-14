Trailer stolen from Chick-fil-A

Courtesy Stroud Area Regional Police Dept. 

STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County are looking for the person who stole a trailer from Chick-fil-A.

The Stroud Area Regional Police say they were dispatched to the Chick-fil-A in Stroud Township for a reported theft Monday. Arriving officers learned that an unknown person driving a white pickup truck pulled into the Chick-fil-A lot early Sunday morning.

A person got out of the pickup truck and several minutes later pulled out with the trailer, according to a news release from the The Stroud Area Regional Police Department.

Truck suspected in Chick-fil-A theft

Courtesy Stroud Area Regional Police Dept.

Police say the 26-foot Anvil trailer was owned by Chick-fil-A and contained approximately $20,000 worth of paper products. The trailer has a Pennsylvania registration plate of XNG-3701.

Anyone with information on the theft or location of the trailer is asked to contact the Stroud Area Regional Police Department at 570-992-9911 or Officer Steve Hettel at 570-421-6800 ext:1029 / shettel@sarpd.com.

