TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - Multiple people are facing charges after being arrested at a music festival in Tunkhannock Township.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police say they were prepared to respond to overdoses at the Elements Music festival in 2023 based off of response calls during the 2022 festival at International Raceway grounds in Monroe County.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police say they coordinated a proactive approach to stem the usage and sale of illegal narcotics during the event.

The festival took place from Aug. 11 - Aug. 14.

By the morning of Aug. 11 officers say they were already being dispatched to the property for a drug overdose.

During the above dates the following people were arrested for drug dealing and other related offenses:

William Stanley, 46, Wilkes Barre Pennsylvania on illegal sale of LSD and possession with intent to deliver LSD-Ungraded Felonies.

William Wheeler, 26, Satellite Beach Florida on illegal delivery and possession with intent to deliver Molly/MDA and Ketamine-Ungraded Felonies.

Paul Benjamin, 34, Auburn New Hampshire on illegal sale of Psilocybin mushrooms and possession with intent to deliver Psilocybin mushrooms.

Mason Osborn, 26, Palm Harbor Florida on illegal sale of Cocaine, Ketamine, and Psilocybin mushrooms.

Camryn Marchese, 23, Bradenton Florida on conspiracy to the illegal sale of Cocaine, Ketamine, and Psilocybin mushrooms.

Mitchell Conley, 31, Yorktown Virginia on possession of Cocaine, Ketamine, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms.

Jennifer Johnstone, 23, New York, NY on possession psilocybin mushrooms.

Katarina Kinslow, 23, Media, Pa. on possession of MDMA/ecstasy.

Jacob Jackson, 25 years old from Morrisville Pennsylvania-Possession of Molly/MDA, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, and nitrous oxide-Ungraded misdemeanors, summons.

Further investigation into Osborn and Marchese resulted in Detectives obtaining a search warrant for their tents and vehicle. The service of the warrant found significant

evidence of drug dealing on a larger scale and evidence that they both shared the tent and drugs together, police report.

They were charged a second time with possession with intent to deliver Cocaine, Ketamine, Exstacy/MDMA, Molly/MDA, Psilocybin mushrooms, Xanex, Gabapentin, and related offenses.

While the event was occurring, PMRPD patrol Officers also made arrests of festival attendees for drug and drug dealing offences. Arrestees included the following:

Mateen Tabatabaei, 24, Newton Massachusetts on charge of possession with intent to deliver powder and liquid forms of Ketamine, Psilocybin mushrooms, Adderall, Marijuana, THC waxes and capsules and edibles, as well as several yet unidentified pills and powder substances.

Luis Yanez Lobo, 23, Kissimmee Florida on charge of possession of marijuana and cocaine.

The narcotics turned over to police included fentanyl, powder and crack cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy/MDMA, Molly/MDA, ketamine, psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, marijuana/THC products/edibles/oils and waxes, nitrous oxide, large varieties of prescription pills and unknown tablets, and exorbitant amounts of drug paraphernalia to use any of the aforementioned drugs as well as numerous digital scales and baggies used for packaging and selling them, authorities said.

Several substances seized are yet unidentified and further charges are expected, police said.