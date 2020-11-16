TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County arrested a man after officers found an explosive device near a restaurant.
Officers were called to investigate a suspected explosive device found in the driveway adjacent to the restaurant in Tobyhanna Township shortly before noon Sunday, according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.
Officers isolated the device from the public and contacted the Scranton Police Explosive Ordinance Team, which responded. The device did turn out to be explosive, but it failed to detonate, police said.
After an investigation, police arrested Gerald Rizzo, 62. He is charged with risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person, and driving under the influence. Rizzo was taken into custody and housed at the Monroe County Correctional Facility.
His bail is set at $25,000.