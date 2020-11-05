POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man who tried to rob a convenience store was caught with drugs after running from officers.
Franklin Vazquez, 57, faces several charges, including burglary and receiving stolen property, according to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.
Officers were called to the Super Smoke Convenience Store shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday for the report of a burglar alarm going off, police said. Arriving officers saw that the business's back door was open and could hear someone inside.
Vazquez ran from officers, but was caught in a nearby parking lot and was taken into custody, police said. Vazquez had what police suspect was heroin, cocaine, and numerous Oxycontin pills. He also had $58 that he had stolen from the store's cash register, police said.
Police found a large duffel bag in the store which contained items that he had tried to steal before officers arrived, police said. Officers also found a backpack belonging to Vazquez containing crow bars, bolt cutters, and a cordless circular saw, police said.
Vazquez was taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility.