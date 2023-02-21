COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Monroe County say a man fought a K9 while officers were trying to take him into custody.

Matthew Katona, 32, of East Stroudsburg, is charged with assault of a police animal and resisting arrest, according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

On Saturday, the Pocono Mountain Regional Police were made aware of a burglary, flight, and a stolen vehicle event in Pocono Township involving the Pocono Township Police Department.

As part of that investigation, the Pocono Mountain Regional Police responded to the 500 block of Graham Lane in Tobyhanna, an unincorporated community in Coolbaugh Township, Saturday morning.

Officers found the stolen vehicle from Pocono Township. Police also learned that the suspect in the incident, Katona, was inside the residence, according to the news release.

Police say there was an active, felony, arrest warrant out of the Monroe County Sheriff’s office for Katona.

Officers were given consent to enter the residence, where Katona was sleeping on a couch, police said. Police stood at the doorway with a police K9 and ordered Katona to show his hands on multiple occasions. Katona acknowledged police, but refused to comply with orders or show his hands, according to the news release.

Police then sent the K9 unit into the residence. Katona hit the animal, choked the animal and attempted to smother it, police said.

During this time, officers also engaged Katona and were eventually able to secure him and take him into custody, according to police.

Katona was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. No injuries were reported by the involved officers or noted to the K9.

His bail is set at $5,000. Katona faces a preliminary hearing on March 1.