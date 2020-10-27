TOBYHANNA, Pa. - A Tobyhanna man who was allegedly taking upskirt videos of girls while they were making a "Tik Tok" video is behind bars on sex charges.
Pocono Regional Mountain Police initially investigated James Morris Jr. after complaints about the upskirt video. An investigation revealed Morris also allegedly filmed children in changing rooms in Monroe and Lehigh counties.
Police say following a search warrant for his home they found digital devices with child pornography.
They also believe Morris was video recording females up their skirts at various locations within Monroe County, without the victims' knowledge or consent.
Morris has been charged with sexual abuse of children, unlawful contact with minors, and other related offenses. He was taken into custody on an arrest warrant and detained in the Monroe County Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail.