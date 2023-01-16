COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - A man was found dead inside a home in Monroe County after a fire over the weekend.

Crews were called to a home at Wilson Court in Tobyhanna, Coolbaugh Township for the report of a structure fire with possible entrapment shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

When firefighters went into the home they saw a man lying on the floor, police said. Firefighters removed him from the home.

He was pronounced dead by the Monroe County Coroner’s Office.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is assisting in the ongoing investigation and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday.