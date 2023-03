TOBYHANNA TWP., Pa. - Police went to the 200 block of Sophie Lane in Tobyhanna Township on March 17, 2023 for a warrant service involving a man suspected of arson.

Dellmont Poolen, 48, was found hiding inside the home between the wall and the bed, covered with several pillows.

He was taken into custody for the warrant.

Amy Corwin, 46, was also taken into custody for hindering police when she told them Poolen was not in the room.