COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - Police in part of Monroe County say a 19-year-old man from Brooklyn, New York, led police on a pursuit Wednesday.

Officers from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department tried to conduct a traffic stop shortly before 10:30 a.m. along Route 196 in Coolbaugh Township on a sedan.

Carmine Villafane, who was driving the sedan, fled from the traffic stop and traveled north on Route 196 and made a u-turn at the K&L gate of Pocono County Place, according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

Villafane continued to flee southbound on Route 196 at a high rate of speed, police said.

After police brought the vehicle to a stop, Villafane ran into a gated community, according to the news release.

Villafane was taken into custody around 4 p.m., police said.

Police say a search of the sedan revealed marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and that the sedan was also not street legal.

Villafane was taken to the Monroe County Correctional Facility pending his arraignment.

He is charged with fleeing and eluding, recklessly endangering another person, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police say he also committed multiple traffic violations.