MAHANOY CITY, Pa. - We're learning details Friday about the alleged sexual assault of a child in Schuylkill County.

Mahanoy City Police say that last Sunday two men abducted a 12-year-old girl from Bear Creek Township in Luzerne County.

In the police report, one of the men, Vincent Colon, admits to bringing the girl back to his home on West South Street in Mahanoy City and engaging in sexual activity with her.

In the girl's account, she says she was tied with a rope and raped before she was able to escape. She ran down the street to McGuire's Pub, where employees called 911.

Colon is the only person charged in the case right now.

He's facing eight charges, including rape of a child, a felony.