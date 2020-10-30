CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Monroe County have taken a man into custody after a fatal shooting Friday.
The shooting happened at the 100 block of Birch Lane in Chestnuthill Township, according to a news release from state police.
Police say Nicholas Joseph Colatrella, 83, of Kunkletown, died as a result of gunshots to the face and head.
Rick Colatrella, 49, of Kunkletown, was taken into custody on scene and transported to the Fernridge station. Investigators confirm he is the victim's son.
Rick Colatrella is charged with homicide. He was arraigned and remanded to Monroe County Correctional Facility without bail.
The Monroe County District Attorney’s Office assisted in the investigation.