PORT CARBON, Pa. - A man is in critical condition at a hospital after he was shot at a home in Schuylkill County. Police say he was shot while burglarizing that home and the person who pulled the trigger is the home's owner.

Residents are still in shock after hearing gunshots ring out early Tuesday morning on the 200 block of Second Street in Port Carbon.

A nearby neighbor said, “As soon as I got up, got awake, I heard 3 shots, I thought it was 3 shots or 4, other people said it was 5.”

Police say the shots were fired by a homeowner who caught a man trying to burglarize his house.

The shooting left the victim in critical condition.

At this time police haven't said if the homeowner will face any charges.

“Once we have that figured out then we will decide if anybody is going to be charged or what they're going to be charged with,” said State Trooper David Boehm.

The property is currently unoccupied and it's not clear how the homeowner knew there was a burglary in progress.

“Nobody lives in the building, I don't know what he uses it for, really somebody was stealing something so there must be something in there,” said the neighbor.

“I don't know exactly where the investigation is at this point other than there is still a lot of people doing a lot of work with the investigation,” said Boehm.

Police have not released the identities of the homeowner or the man who was shot, but neighbors say the incident has them shook up.