EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man has been arrested in a shooting at a basketball court that left the victim paralyzed from the waist down.

Esthan Edwin Estrada, 22, was the shooter in an assault at the Tannersville Learning Center basketball court on June 6, according to a news release from the Pocono Township Police Department.

An argument started after one player, who was associated with the victim, shot an air ball and others associated with the shooter teased him, police said. This eventually led to insults, threats and a large physical brawl, according to township police.

During the fight, police said Estrada pulled a weapon from a back pack and start shooting in the court. Estrada chased after the victim and shot him in the back as he was running away, township police said.

Estrada is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and reckless endangering others. He was arraigned Tuesday by Magisterial District Judge Daniel Kresge and bail was denied.