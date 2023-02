STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Pocono Township Police seeks help to identify suspect in credit card fraud case.

The individual, whose picture is provided, allegedly used a stolen credit card to buy $702 worth of items from Ulta Beauty in Stroudsburg on December 18th, 2022.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to contact Officer Iannazzo at miannazzo@poconopd.org or 570-629-7200 ext 231.