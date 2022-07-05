BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a man stole a lawn tractor from the outside of a store in Monroe County and used it to drive away from the scene.
Police say the lawn tractor was displayed in the front of Tractor Supply in Brodheadsville.
The man cut through some heavy metal wire and a wheel lock to take possession of the lawn mower, state police said.
Police say he then drove it from the scene.
The lawn tractor is valued at almost $4,400.
Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Saracino at 570-646-2271.