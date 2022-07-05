Police cruiser lights

BRODHEADSVILLE, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a man stole a lawn tractor from the outside of a store in Monroe County and used it to drive away from the scene.

Police say the lawn tractor was displayed in the front of Tractor Supply in Brodheadsville.

The man cut through some heavy metal wire and a wheel lock to take possession of the lawn mower, state police said.

Police say he then drove it from the scene.

The lawn tractor is valued at almost $4,400.

Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Saracino at 570-646-2271.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.