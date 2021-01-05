Mahanoy City Schuylkill County fire
Larry Neff | for 69 News

Police in Schuylkill County say a man stole items from a building recently damaged in a fire.

Joseph Minnich faces several charges, including burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property.

He was caught Monday in a building damaged by a fire on New Year's Eve in Mahanoy City, according to the borough's police department.  He was taking items that belonged to the residents of the building, police said.

The fire destroyed multiple homes and displaced eight people. Nobody was hurt.

