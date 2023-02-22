POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Police in Schuylkill County say a man strangled and killed a woman in her apartment.

Jared Rahim Abdul-Ali, 22, who was homeless, is charged with third-degree murder, aggravated assault, strangulation, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release from the Pottsville Bureau of Police.

Destiny Duckett, 22, was found dead inside her Market Square Apartment on Feb. 13. A crying infant was also found in the apartment.

An autopsy was conducted the following morning by Dr. Wayne Ross, of the Dauphin County Coroner's Office, which revealed Duckett's cause of death was strangulation, and Dr. Ross ruled the manner of death as a homicide, according to the news release.

Scene and autopsy evidence, surveillance video, and witness and neighbor accounts were all used and culminated in the confession provided to the detectives by by Abdul-Ali during his interviews, police said.

Abdul-Ali was being held in Schuylkill County Prison on other charges when he provided specific details about the homicide investigation that corroborated the findings of Dr. Ross, as well as other evidence that was not made available to the public, according to the news release.

Abdul-Ali was remanded to the Schuylkill County Prison, and he is being held without bail.

The Pottsville Bureau of Police said it would like to thank the local businesses, homeowners, witnesses and neighbors who assisted with the investigation.