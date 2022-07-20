Car crash generic

STROUD TWP., Pa. - Police in the Poconos say a man suffered a medical emergency, causing him to crash his vehicle into a parked car Tuesday.

Mark Langston Williams, 53, from Pocono Township, died after the crash at the 200 block of Cranberry Road in Stroud Township, according to a news release from the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.

Officers were called to the scene after a report that a vehicle hit a car parked in a driveway.

SARPD units arrived on scene, removed the driver from the vehicle, and performed CPR, until they were relieved by responding EMS personnel.

Witnesses to the accident said that it appeared the driver was having a medical event in his car prior to the car drifting off the roadway, driving through a split rail fence and then striking a parked car, where the car came to a final rest, police said.

Williams was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead Tuesday evening by the Monroe County Coroner. The coroner is ruling the death a medical episode which in turn caused the crash.

