PACKER TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a man will undergo medical and psychological treatment after a police incident in Carbon County Thursday morning.

Troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton responded to St. Matthew’s Cemetery along Quakake Road in Packer Township shortly after 7:30 a.m. for an armed man wanting to harm himself, according to a news release from state police.

A Pennsylvania State Police armored vehicle had been at the scene, down nearby Grist Mill Drive. Officers had been pointing long guns at a large wooded area, according to a photographer for 69 News at the scene.

While on scene, the man shot himself in the abdomen, state police said. He was transported by Lehighton Ambulance to Lehigh Valley Medical Center in Hazleton for further medical and psychological treatment.

The Pennsylvania State Police at Troop N will continue to investigate the incident.

State police say updates will be provided when further information is available.