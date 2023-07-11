POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. - Police in part of Monroe County say a man tried to hit multiple family members with an axe, then led police on a pursuit.

Nicholas Fodor, 36, is charged with aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding police, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, harassment, and multiple motor vehicle code violations, according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

Officers were sent to the 100 block of Stillwater Drive in Pocono Summit Monday for a report of an ongoing domestic dispute involving an axe, police said.

While officers were responding, they saw Fodor leaving the residence in a vehicle, according to the news release.

Officers tried to stop Fodor. Police say he failed to stop and led police on a pursuit throughout Pocono Summit, Mount Pocono Borough, and into Pocono Township.

Officers disabled the vehicle, eventually causing it to stop at a business off Route 611 in Pocono Township, where Fodor was taken into custody.

The investigation revealed that Fodor tried to strike multiple family members with an axe, then engaged in a fight with family members before fleeing the scene in the vehicle, according to the news release.

Fodor was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital to be examined for an injury he got during the domestic dispute.

Fodor was released from the hospital Tuesday and committed to Monroe County Correctional Facility.