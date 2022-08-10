HAZLE TWP., Pa. - A man that was wanted on gun and drug charges is dead after an officer shot and killed him in Luzerne County Wednesday afternoon.
Members from the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force were searching the Hazleton and surrounding area for a wanted individual Wednesday, who had active warrants for gun and drug charges through the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to a news release from state police.
Members of the task force located the suspect around 12:40 p.m., traveling in a car. He then got out of the vehicle and went into the 22nd Street Auto Center, state police said.
Members attempted to take him in custody, at which time a brief struggle ensued, according to the news release. During the struggle, the man was able to free his arm and retrieve a firearm he was carrying and discharged a round from his weapon, state police said. A member from the Task Force then fired his service weapon, hitting the man, according to state police.
Task Force Members then provided medical assistance until EMS arrived and transported him to Lehigh Valley Hazleton Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, state police said.