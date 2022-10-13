CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a man brandished a samurai sword during a robbery at a store in Monroe County early Thursday morning.

Troopers were sent to the Uni Mart store on Route 115 and Jonas Road for a reported armed robbery shortly before 5 a.m., according to a news release from state police.

A man came in through the back of the store, brandished a samurai sword, and demanded the cashier open the cash register in order for him to take the money inside, state police said.

After taking the money, state police say the man left the store and went into a nearby wooded area.

The man is described as wearing a clown mask, gray sweatpants, a white t-shirt, and black socks, according to state police.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact 911 immediately, or PSP Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.