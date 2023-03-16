TAMAQUA, Pa. - A man who police say was driving a pickup truck that crashed through a business in Schuylkill County back in February has been charged with DUI.

Robert Piepmeyer, 64, is charged with DUI, careless driving, and disregarding a traffic lane, according to court paperwork.

It happened Feb. 19 on Center Street in Tamaqua.

Police say Piepmeyer was northbound on Route 309 when he lost control of the truck and drove across all lanes of travel, crossing the double yellow line, across both southbound lanes of travel. The truck left the road, went through a parking lot and slammed deep into the Country Tile building.

When asked if he had had anything to drink, Piepmeyer told an officer he had "a couple of beers" at his home, according to court documents.

Piepmeyer was flown to the hospital.

A blood test revealed that Piepmeyer's BAC was .12 percent. No drugs were found in his blood.

There were no other reports of injuries. The building was empty at the time of the crash.