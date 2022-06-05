Price Township stabbing

PRICE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two people were critically injured after being stabbed and left along a road in Monroe County.

Police are calling the crime a possible "psychotic episode."

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Wooddale Road in Price Township.

Police rushed to the area for a report of a woman screaming for help.

State police said a man and woman were found along the roadway with stab wounds.

They were flown to the hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery.

The suspect, 39-year-old Matthew Russo, of East Stroudsburg, left in a pickup truck, but crashed nearby, according to police.

He's in custody and charged with attempted homicide.

Police say he is also in the hospital being treated for a stab wound.

Investigators did not indicate a possible motive or if the victims are related to the suspect, but they did note that Russo appears to suffer from mental illness and he may have had a "psychotic episode."

Police did not release the names of the victims.

A photographer for 69 News said police were in the area of the stabbing Sunday afternoon.

They appeared to be looking for evidence.

