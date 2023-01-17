MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - Police in Monroe County say a man wielded a machete and threatened to kill people after a road rage incident Tuesday morning.

Officers were sent to a fight on Route 940 near a McDonald's in Mount Pocono shortly before 10 a.m., according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

Police say the fight started as a verbal argument during a road rage incident. Matthew Eannuzzi, 31, then got out of his vehicle, wielded the machete, and threatened to kill people, according to police.

He fled before officers arrived, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Officers were able to identify the man as Eannuzzi and found him at his home.

Officers confiscated the machete.

Eannuzzi faces charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment.