MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - A man is facing charges after an apparent road rage incident in which police say he threatened people with a machete.

It happened on Route 940 in Mount Pocono just before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Police say 31-year-old Matthew Eannuzzi got into an argument with another driver. He then got out of his car and police say he threatened to kill several people with a machete.

Police say he fled the scene before officers arrived.

Officers were able to positively identify Eannuzzi and later arrested him at his home.

Eannuzzi faces charges of terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct, and harassment.