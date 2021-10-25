CRESCO, Pa. - A Monroe County priest is facing several sex charges after a vigilante internet sting.
Father Gregory Loughney, pastor of Most Holy Trinity Parish in Cresco, was arrested Friday night.
"The defendant, Mr. Loughney, confessed to that officer after Miranda Rights were given and admitted that he made some mistakes," said Pocono Mountain Regional Police Chief Christopher Wagner.
Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department says Loughney went to a business in Tobyhanna Township for a potential sexual encounter with a 15-year-old named Cyrus and the teen's friend.
Cyrus, however, ended up being fake. It was all an internet sting run by a vigilante group who puts bait out online to try to catch child predators.
"We appreciate the help, but we also have to be very cautious, don't slip through technicalities," said Wagner.
Police warn these situations could quickly turn dangerous.
However, in this case, they tell us once Loughney was arrested, he admitted he had been talking to Cyrus in a sexual nature, first connecting on Tinder. We're told the priest also told detectives he baked dinner and cookies for Cyrus and his friend.
When asked if there is any indication that other crimes have been committed with actual minors, Wagner replied, "that we don't know, and that's certainly something we're going to look into."
WFMZ reached out to the church for an interview. It referred us to the Diocese of Scranton, which also would not speak on camera.
"Learning the details of the behavior with which Father Loughney has been charged is extremely upsetting," Bishop Joseph C. Bambera said in a statement. "In no way is this alleged behavior to be tolerated in the life and ministry of a priest."
The diocese has removed Loughney from ministry pending the outcome of the investigation.
It says it will cooperate fully with law enforcement, and that it is policy to tell parishes, schools and other facilities where Loughney ministered about the charges.
Loughney is charged with attempted statutory sexual assault, attempted corruption of minors, attempted indecent assault and criminal use of a communication facility.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 11.
Loughney is out on bail.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department at (570) 895-2400 or the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office at (570) 517-3052.