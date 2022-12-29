RUSH TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help after more than $1,500 worth of heated jackets were stolen from a Walmart in Schuylkill County.

A man wearing a black puffer jacket and a camouflage face mask came into the store at 35 Plaza Drive in Rush Township shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 5, according to a news release from state police.

It was reported that the man then left the store with approximately 10 HART Heated Jackets valued at $174 each without paying for the merchandise, state police said.

State police said the man left the scene in a black SUV.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact PSP Frackville at 570-874-5300.