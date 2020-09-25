WEST MAHONOY TWP., Pa. - State police say a naked man in Schuylkill County crashed a stolen vehicle into a fire station early Friday morning.
Damian Hester, 18, of Shenandoah, is charged with criminal trespass, vehicle theft, reckless endangerment, indecent exposure, criminal mischief, stop sign violations, and accident involving damage to unattended vehicle, according to a state police news release.
A woman told police Hester stole her car from in front of her home. The woman said she and her boyfriend ran outside after hearing Hester crash her car into a parked vehicle. The woman said she and her boyfriend tried to remove Hester but he drove away, almost hitting her boyfriend.
A short time later, a state police trooper was near Virginia Ave. in West Mahonoy Township when he saw a vehicle crossing over Swatara Road from Virginia Ave. without stopping at a stop sign, according to state police.
State police say Hester then drove over the Heights Fire Company parking lot and crashed into the building, coming to rest inside it. The trooper saw the man, who was naked, crawl from the driver's seat into the vehicle's backseat, state police said. State police say that while Hester was being detained the woman approached and said Hester had stolen her vehicle.
Hester was arraigned and sent to Schuylkill County Prison after failing to post $50,000 straight bail.