Police in the Poconos are releasing more information about a New Jersey man who drowned after falling into the water at Dresser Lake in Tobyhanna, Monroe County over the weekend.

Isham Huq, of Edison, was kayaking Saturday afternoon when, for an unknown reason, he flipped over and fell into the water, according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

Witnesses on shore heard Huq yelling for help but lost sight of him, police said.

Police say he was found several hours later, in the water, a short distance from where he was last seen. The Monroe County Coroner's Office pronounced him dead at that time, police said.

His kayak was recovered; however, no lifejacket was found, according to the news release.