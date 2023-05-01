MT. POCONO, Pa. - Police in the Poconos say a police officer was injured during the arrest of a man accused of trying to run another vehicle off the road.

Officers were sent to a "rolling domestic" situation involving two vehicles on Route 940 in Mount Pocono Saturday around 10 p.m., according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

Police say a driver was followed by Thaddeus Kellman-Manzano, 32, of Tobyhanna, for four miles for arriving at police headquarters, and reported that Kellman-Manzano was trying to run her off the road.

The victim had a Protection from Abuse Order against Kellman-Manzano, according to police.

At headquarters, Kellman-Manzano got belligerent, refused to comply with the police investigation, and physically resisted arrest, according to the news release. He was arrested and taken into custody.

An officer suffered injuries during the arrest, police said.

Kellman-Manzano faces multiple charges, including stalking, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest.