Car crash generic

LONG POND, Pa. - Police in the Poconos are investigating a crash that left a man dead Thursday afternoon.

Officers were called to the area of the 2500 block of Long Pond Road shortly after 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.

Arriving officers found an SUV that had left the roadway and hit a tree. The driver was flown to a hospital in Bethlehem.

The passenger in the SUV was found to be unconscious in the back seat. Crews attempted life-saving measures on the passenger, but he was pronounced dead by the Monroe County coroner’s office.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or observed a black sedan passing vehicles in the area to call 570-895-2400. 

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Comments disabled.