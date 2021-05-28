LONG POND, Pa. - Police in the Poconos are investigating a crash that left a man dead Thursday afternoon.
Officers were called to the area of the 2500 block of Long Pond Road shortly after 5 p.m., according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.
Arriving officers found an SUV that had left the roadway and hit a tree. The driver was flown to a hospital in Bethlehem.
The passenger in the SUV was found to be unconscious in the back seat. Crews attempted life-saving measures on the passenger, but he was pronounced dead by the Monroe County coroner’s office.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or observed a black sedan passing vehicles in the area to call 570-895-2400.