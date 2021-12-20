Police lights/crime

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A Pottsville man is being accused of driving under the influence when he hit a fountain in Chambersburg, Franklin County earlier this month.

The Chambersburg Police Department responded to Lincoln Way E at North Main Street for a vehicle that struck the Memorial Fountain on Dec. 2.

On Dec. 17, the blood test results were received for the driver, Gary Hummel, of Pottsville, according to a news release from the Chambersburg Police Department.

Police say they plan to charge Hummel with DUI-highest rate and traffic offenses. 

