POTTSVILLE, Pa. - A Pottsville man is being accused of driving under the influence when he hit a fountain in Chambersburg, Franklin County earlier this month.
The Chambersburg Police Department responded to Lincoln Way E at North Main Street for a vehicle that struck the Memorial Fountain on Dec. 2.
On Dec. 17, the blood test results were received for the driver, Gary Hummel, of Pottsville, according to a news release from the Chambersburg Police Department.
Police say they plan to charge Hummel with DUI-highest rate and traffic offenses.