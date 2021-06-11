LAUSANNE TWP., Pa. - State police have released the name of the second person whose body was found dumped in Carbon County in May.
Tian Jian Pan, 60, was the man found dead in a wooded area off of Eckley Road in Lausanne Township, state police said Friday.
Authorities had previously identified the woman as Jingzhen Gao, 55. Both are from Flushing, New York, police said.
Investigators said their bodies were found concealed with commercial business items, and it appears they died elsewhere and were dumped in the secluded location.
The county coroner had said the bodies were significantly decomposed when they were found, and the victims may have been dead for weeks.
At last check, authorities had not yet determined a manner and cause of death.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact state police in Hazleton.