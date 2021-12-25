Rush Twp. fatal crash

RUSH TWP., Pa. - Police say a Tamaqua man was killed when two cars collided Thursday afternoon on Route 309 in Schuylkill County.

It happened around 3 p.m. in Rush Township on Route 309 at the intersection with East Main Street. 

Police say, 46-year-old Carter Davison was traveling southbound on Route 309 and attempted to turn left into the northbound lanes, traveling directly into the path of a second vehicle. 

Officials say the driver of the second vehicle, a 33-year-old man, hit the passenger-side of Davison's station wagon with his heavy-duty pickup truck. 

Davison died at the scene. 

The driver of the truck and his 39-year-old passenger, both of Hazleton, were taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

