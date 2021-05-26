LAUSANNE TWP., Pa. - State police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people found dead in Carbon County under what appear to be suspicious circumstances.
Two bodies were found Saturday evening in a wooded area off of Eckley Road, near North Buck Mountain Road, in Lausanne Township.
The man and woman, presumed to be of Asian descent and in their middle ages, died elsewhere, and the wooded location appears to be a dumping area for the bodies, state police said Wednesday.
A manner and cause of death has not yet been determined, but the bodies were concealed with items commonly found in a commercial business-style setting, police said.
The Carbon County coroner had said the bodies were significantly decomposed when they were found, and the victims may have been dead for weeks.
State police said autopsies were completed, which yielded these descriptions of the victims:
The man is about 5-foot-3. He was wearing a "Di Fan Lu" style thermal undershirt, a size small Hugo Boss button down dress shirt, black Johnston and Murphy ankle dress boots, Calvin Klein socks and a brown Boconi leather belt with a metal key clip on it. He was also wearing medium, SAXX underwear and unbranded tailored pants.
The female is about 5-foot-5, and was wearing a dark-colored camisole, an unbranded, dark-colored long-sleeved sweater with a 3D floral pattern on the sleeves, and dark valor-style sweatpants. She was wearing black, size 6 "Medicine Book" shoes. She also had a tan pearl earring in her right ear, police said.
Both were wearing surgical-style masks, like those worn during the pandemic, police said.
State police in Hazleton are in charge of the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 570-459-3890.