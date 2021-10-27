MAHANOY CITY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man accused in a deadly shooting outside of a bar in Schuylkill County.
Santonio Malone, 36, is facing charges of first- and third-degree murder, homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, possessing an instrument of crime, and reckless endangerment in the double shooting in Mahanoy City.
Police on Wednesday released a photo of Malone, whose last known address is on West Mount Vernon Street in Shenandoah. Anyone who sees Malone or knows where he may be should call state police in Frackville at 570-874-5300 or 911.
Malone was charged Sunday in the shooting earlier that day, around 3 a.m., on East Centre Street, outside of Rmusic 21 Lounge.
Juan Romero, 33, died after being shot multiple times in the middle of the street, police said.
A 29-year-old man was then shot multiple times as he was getting a gun out of his vehicle, police said. He was flown to the hospital in serious condition.
State police said the disturbance may have started when the two men were refused entry to the lounge.