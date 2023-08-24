POCONO TWP., Pa. - State police in the Poconos are renewing the call for information in a 2005 cold case.

Carlos Alamo Jr., 50, was found dead on Nov. 12, 2005 at the Wine Press Inn Apartments in the Bartonsville area, near Route 611 in Pocono Township, according to state police.

Alamo was last known to be alive on Nov. 10, 2005 at 11 p.m.

State police say an autopsy revealed that Alamo died of a gunshot wound and the manner of death was homicide.

Many people knew him by the nickname “Old School,” state police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Stroudsburg at 570-220-8475 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online. Callers could be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.