EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Stroud Area Regional Police responded to a shooting in East Stroudsburg late Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the unit block of Washington Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Investigators say that an altercation between two males inside a Washington Street shoe store led one of the men to fire several shots at the other. The shooter then fled the store.

Police say it's unclear how many times the man was shot, but he was later identified at a local hospital. His injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

Authorities say this was an isolated incident and the public is not in any danger.

The investigation is ongoing.