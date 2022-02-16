SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- Pennsylvania State Police in Frackville are looking for a person in connection with a burglary in Schuylkill County.
Police said on Jan. 1, a person entered a store in the 100 block of North Main Street through a hatch on the roof of the building just before 8 a.m.
They said the person of interested allegedly stole $29,000 from the cash register, before fleeing on foot through the rear exit of the store. The individual then traveled west on West Lloyd Street and then north on North Ferguson Street.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online. All tips are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward if that information leads to an arrest.
PA STATE POLICE INVESTIGATING A BURGLARY ON MAIN STREET - SHENANDOAH - SCHUYLKILL COUNTY https://t.co/LAruKROYqa— PA Crime Stoppers (@PACrimeStoppers) February 16, 2022