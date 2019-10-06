TOWER CITY, Pa. - Police are searching for a suspect involved in an early-morning stabbing that sent one person to the hospital.
An unknown man stabbed another man in the shoulder with a large knife outside The Garage bar in Tower City, according to a news release from state police. It happened between 3 and 3:30 a.m. Sunday, police said.
The suspect then fled the scene, officials said.
The victim, a 26-year-old Porter Township man, was airlifted to Hershey Medical Center for treatment. His condition is not known.
Representatives of The Garage made a comment on Facebook regarding the incident:
The stabbing is still being investigated.
Anyone with information is being asked to call state police Schuylkill Haven at 570-754-4600.