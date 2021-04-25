MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - Pocono Mountain Regional Police are investigating after shots were fired at a motel in Monroe County. They are now looking for 32-year-old Jerome Davis in connection to the shooting.
Authorities say just before 8:00 p.m. on Saturday they were called to the Mt. Pocono Motel on Knob Road.
While responding to the motel, police say one of their officers was met along Rt. 611 by two males. One of the men was shot in the hand and groin. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Additional officers responded to the motel and found witnesses and evidence of gunfire after searching multiple apartments.
"It was a little gut-wrenching to hear like something like that had happened here," said Omar Sonera.
Sonera owns a business down the street from the motel. He says he moved from New York to get away from the violence.
"We're familiar with this happening where we left and we had hoped that this wouldn't be something that we would have to deal with here but apparently it is," he said.
Following the initial investigation, police issued an arrest warrant for Jerome Davis of Mt. Pocono, for attempted homicide and related charges.
Pocono Mountain Regional Police say Davis had an ongoing problem with a neighbor at the motel and fired a rifle at two males who then fled the complex after one of them was hit by gunfire.
The investigation also revealed Davis is prohibited from possessing firearms.
Davis fled the area in a white Infiniti sedan. Anyone with information or that may have witnessed the altercation is asked to contact police at 570-895-2400 or 570-992-9911.