STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people they want to talk to about a shooting in Stroudsburg.
Stroud Area Regional police released surveillance photos of a man and woman holding hands. Authorities say they are persons of interest in a shooting around 1:45 a.m. on Sept. 18 in the 600 block of Main Street.
The gunfire rang out as a large crowd, believed to be involved in a fight, was dispersing the area, police said.
Officers were already gathered a block away, due to an unrelated stabbing, when they were alerted to the disturbance, officials said.
As they approached the crowd, a single gunshot was heard and dozens of people began fleeing the area.
A man was found with a gunshot wound to the arm. He was treated at the hospital.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information on the pair pictured or the shooting is asked to contact Det. Cpl. Emily Raymond at 570-421-6800 (Ext: 1015) or via email at eraymond@sarpd.com.