STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police in Monroe County are looking for a man accused of firing shots at two people in Stroudsburg.

Gavin Williams, 30, is facing two counts of attempted homicide, four counts of aggravated assault and more charges in the July 27 incident, said Stroud Area Regional police on Thursday.

Police say he got into a fight with another man around 1 a.m. in the area of Main and Sixth streets, and the two fought and punched each other.

Williams then pulled a gun, and the other man left the area, police said.

Williams waved the gun around while several bystanders were in the area, then he followed the man he had been fighting and a woman onto N. Sixth Street, police said.

Several gunshots were heard and Williams fled.

No one was injured, but a business was hit by one of the shots, police said.

A warrant has been issued for Williams' arrest, and he should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. If seen, call 911.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts otherwise is asked to call 570-421-6800 or email rmacedo@sarpd.com.